Property of the week: Outstanding dairy farm

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Island Cliff

480 Island Cliff-Duntroon Road, Island Cliff

Land Size: 192.38 hectares (475.39 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 550 m2

• Island Cliff Dairy Farm is a tier one, 192ha property located 35km northwest of Oamaru

• A highly effective irrigated unit converted in 2012, it has been developed into one of the regions top dairy farms, complete with a very high standard of pasture, paddock subdivision, effective irrigation and stock water systems

• Infrastructure comprising a 54 bail rotary (Barfoot shed) with large cow yard, feed silos, seven bay calf shed and support buildings and all centrally located. Irrigation via the North Otago Irrigation Co scheme with 170 shares and dispersed via centre pivot (full circle and half circle) plus portion fixed grid

• Past season producing 352,478kg MS from 650 cows

• An attractive three-four bedroom residence with a newly built two bedroom cedar clad farm dwelling

• A turn-key operation with quality and location

• A must view and comes with our highest recommendation

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 2.00pm, Friday, December 17, 2021

