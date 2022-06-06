Property of the week: Mt Otekaieke

Photo / Supplied

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Otekaieke

400 Doctors Creek Road, Otekaieke

Land Size: 1229.6 hectares (3038.46 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 390 m2

Low - mid-altitude with balance of developed paddock country.

A unique opportunity presents itself to acquire this 1229ha Freehold property located in the Waitaki Valley, the semi-equal distance between Duntroon and Kurow townships and only 55kms ex Oamaru.

Property is well presented with a balance of run country and developed paddock/finishing areas, with excellent sub-division and a full array of farm improvements, including an attractively located four-bedroom home, open plan living, separate lounge, office and outdoor living.

Farm improvements consist of a five-stand woolshed, substantial sheep yards, cattle yards, shearers quarters, storage shed, workshop area plus sundry shedding.

Contained within four titles, the Run property has a mix of sunny and darker lying country 400 - 1000 M.A.S L with the paddock country circa 300 - 400 M.A.S L. plus an estimated 6ha in five-year-old pine trees (no registration).

Mt Otekaieke comes with a solid history of fine wool to half breeds with balance of cattle.

Good clean country, excellent location with scale, offering options of diversification to purchaser.

Deadline Private Treaty (Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 2.00 pm, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Find out more about this property here.