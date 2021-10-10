Property of the week: Modern finishing farm for sale or lease

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Waipara

380 Waipara Flat Road, Waipara

Land Size: 242.44 hectares (599.09 Acres)

The sale of "Dry Weka", 242.4422 hectares, or lease of approximately 220 hectares excluding the dwelling and subject to lease conditions, located close to all services and amenities.

The property is subdivided into approximately 36 paddocks with either eight wire or netting fencing with electric to all paddocks. Extensive shelter belts add to the property's aesthetic value.

Housing and farm infrastructure is outstanding, including a modern four-bedroom home, plus office, with double internal-access garage, positioned in a lovely private garden setting.

There is a large number of quality buildings including the three-stand raised board shearing shed with covered yard, separate sheep yards, cattle yards, modern two and four-bay implement sheds, with concrete floors and some 'lock-up bays', and four-bay hayshed.

Dry Weka is a multipurpose farm equally suited to early prime lamb production, hogget finishing and cropping.

With multiple farming options available and its location close to several nearby service towns, as well as Christchurch, this property will be much sought after. We welcome your enquiry.

(Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 2.00pm, Thursday 14 October

