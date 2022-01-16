Property of the week: Milking it without staff

Kaiwera
628 Kaiwera Road, Kaiwera
Land Size: 228.55 hectares (564.77 Acres)
This self-contained unit last season produced 648kg milk solids per cow and is on target to substantially increase that this season.
Great infrastructure including six robotic milkers in a central location.
Substantial four-bedroom home plus two other homes offering plenty of staff accommodation or also continue homestay business.
Large six-bay calf shed with Lely automatic calf feeder.
Large wintering shed (76 x 28 metre), workshop, implement shed, fertiliser bin and two haysheds.
Well subdivided property that enables the smooth operation of this robotic dairy.
This property has it all and can be purchased as a going concern to enable the continuation of the great production and cashflow.
