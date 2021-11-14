Property of the week: Low cost beef production

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

$3.75M

Plus GST (if any)

Scargill

1166 Scargill Valley Road, Scargill

Land Size: 221.07 hectares (546.29 Acres)

Glenkari, comprising 221 hectares, is located in the favoured Scargill Valley and is a high producing, low-cost bull finishing property.

Approximately 220 plus Friesian bulls are purchased annually at 100kg LWT and finished as R2 bulls from October onwards.

Therefore, for the most part, the property is running two age groups - R1s and R2s and for a small period, calves R1s and R2s (R2s as they are being finished in spring).

The farm is well set up with a good stock water system and farm infrastructure including cattle yards, sheep yards, an older two-stand woolshed and a workshop in the yard area.

Fertiliser applications have been regular and this is reflected in the quality of the pastures.

A Nutrient Budget is available. There are several good shelter belts around the property and the fencing is of a good standard.

The well maintained, three-bedroom home is positioned in a large and established garden setting, has been recently painted inside and out, and also has mostly new carpet.

This high producing farm in an excellent location presents a great opportunity for discerning purchasers. Our vendors have been finishing bulls for a long period of time with low-cost inputs and high yielding results.

The property is well suited for a continuation of this farming practice but could also easily be utilised for other beef finishing and/or for sheep.

$3.75M, Plus GST (if any) - All offers considered 2.00pm, November 19

(Unless Sold Prior)

