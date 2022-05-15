Property of the week: Lake McKay Station

Photo / Supplied

Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any)

Luggate

60 Kingan Road, Luggate

Land Size: 6122.11 hectares (15128.35 Acres)

5,270.1074 Hectares Freehold

852 Hectares Leasehold

Lake McKay Station offers by way of location a combination of a high-country station with significant opportunities and potential for further development and diversification of farming, lifestyle, adventure tourism and recreational activities.

The property is strategically situated with a warm northerly aspect fronting state highway 6 and borders the Luggate township, which is the gateway to the sublime Wanaka/ Queenstown Southern Lakes being approximately 13.5 km from Wanaka and 3.5 km from the Wanaka Airport.

Queenstown International Airport is located 60 km from the property.

• Area 6,122.1074 hectares

• Access off Kingan Road and State Highway 6

• Fenced into 70 paddocks, laneways and 20 hill blocks

• Gravity fed Irrigation and stock water supply system

• Improvements include all new homestead, shepherd's quarters, and farm support buildings

• Stock consists of a mix of half-bred sheep and Angus cattle

• The varied terrain features lower flats, fertile irrigated fans/terraces, undulating down-lands, warm basins, gullies, and expansive high country extending out to the Pisa Range.

