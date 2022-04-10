Property of the week: Irrigated farming/dairy support opportunity

Photo / Supplied

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Oxford

130 Glentui Bennetts Road, Oxford

Land Size: 179.49 hectares (443.54 Acres)

"Ashley Grange" is a wonderful 179.4901 hectare irrigated dairy support unit, irrigated finishing or cropping farm with modern irrigation infrastructure.

As part of the Waimakariri Irrigation Scheme, with shares included in the sale, approximately 136.4 hectares are irrigated with two Valley pivot irrigators, with a further approximate 25 hectares gun irrigated with this planned for future development.

The property has a very strong history of wintering dairy cows, farming dairy heifers and also finishing prime cattle.

Crops are grown for winter feed including 80 hectares of kale currently growing.

Fertiliser inputs have been consistent in line with the current farming policy with soil tests available.

There is a good standard of infrastructure including mainly electric fencing, upgraded stock water system, central lanes, numerous farm buildings and cattle yards.

The permanent material, four-bedroom home is positioned in a very well established lawn and garden setting with views over the Ashley River and to Mt Thomas and beyond.

In summary, a multi-purpose and highly productive farm in a great location available for September 1 settlement.

Consideration could be given to an earlier settlement.

Closes 2.00pm, Friday, April 29, 2022

