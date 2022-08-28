Property of the week: Immaculate Pendarves opportunity

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Deadline Private Treaty
Plus GST (if any)
Pendarves
638 Chertsey Kyle Road, Pendarves
Land Size: 263 hectares (649.9 Acres)
• Immaculately presented 263ha turn-key arable and lamb finishing unit with a prized Pendarves location
• Approximately 251ha effective, irrigated from a combination of groundwater and Acton Scheme with pond
• ALU completed, FEP with A-Audit, Year-end nutrient budgets all done and detailed crop history available
• Over 1000T of grain storage available with drying capability and numerous large implement sheds
•3-stand woolshed with covered yards, workshop, all sitting in a tidy well laid-out yard
• Proven production history from the well-maintained soils, immaculate fencing, and all-weather laneways. Two homes
Deadline Private Treaty closing 3 pm, Thursday, September 22, 2022 (Unless Sold Prior)
