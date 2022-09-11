Property of the week: Ideally located rural investment

Photo / File

Auction

Plus GST (if any)

Tomarata

310 Waiteitei Road, Tomarata

Land Size: 77.93 hectares (192.57 Acres)

• Approximately 77.9269ha (192 acres) of productive Tomarata dairy land

• Excellent deep water bore reticulated to troughs

• Well maintained access tracks throughout the property

• 16 aside dairy shed and various support shedding

• Best production of 85,446kgMS from approximately 200 cows

This perfectly located property is positioned on the popular route to Mangawhai and East Coast beaches but is also handy to Auckland and surrounding townships.

The majority of contour is easy rolling pasture with large rural outlooks, as well as small pockets of native bush.

If you're looking for that ideal first farm investment in a highly productive region, then enquire now.

Auction Details (Unless Sold Prior)

11.00 am Thursday, October 13, 2022

Auction to be held at 4 Port Albert Road, Wellsford

