Property of the week: Hapurua - a station in the making

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Taumarunui

23 Hapurua Road, Taumarunui

Land Size: 1133.37 hectares (2800.67 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 310 m2

1133 hectares (more or less).

Purchased in 2019 Hapurua is being transformed into a fantastic well-balanced station.

The vendors have erected 56km of new fencing and extensive graded laneways on the property.

The fertile river flats have been cultivated twice and have responded in spectacular fashion.

The new cattle yards are next level. Four stand woolshed, two-bedroom dwelling.

The level of improvements that have been done so far is striking so is the contour mix, which runs from flats, easy hill to some steeper hills, great contour balance.

If you are looking to complete this transformation and reap the benefits, Hapurua is for you.

Tenders close 11.00 am, Friday 10 June.

Open Days: 10.00 am - 12noon, Monday 16, 23 and 30 May.

Please bring your own bike to open days.

Find out more about this property here.