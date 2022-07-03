Property of the week: First farm or local addition

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
$1.3M
Plus GST (if any)
Kapuka
433 Waituna Lagoon Road, Kapuka
Land Size: 66.45 hectares (164.2 Acres)
• Homestead - Three bedrooms, open plan with modern kitchen, office or 4th bedroom
• 4 bay implement shed and 3 bay implement shed
• 5 bay implement shed (1 bay for fertiliser with concrete floor)
• 3 stand R/B woolshed and covered yards
• Excellent lane and water system with flat contour
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Currently part of a larger property utilised for grazing and wintering R1 & R2 heifers.
Options to cut and carry, grazing or finishing. Close to recreational areas for hunters and gatherers. Own duck pond.
Find out more about this property here.