Property of the week: Finishing, grain and dairy support

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Heriot

65 Ardmore Road, Heriot

Land Size: 241.92 hectares (597.81 Acres)

241.9224 Hectares

Situated 1km from Heriot Township.

Improvements include a three-bedroom home, 3 stand woolshed (RB), covered yards plus many support buildings.

Flat to gentle rolling contour with good road access.

Subdivided into 30 main paddocks by post and wire fencing.

13 units of water from the Moa Flat water scheme.

The property is currently run as a finishing breeding unit with some cut and carry whole crop.

Tenders close 12pm Friday March 11, 2022

(Unless sold by private treaty)

