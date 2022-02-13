Property of the week: Finishing, grain and dairy support

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Tender
Plus GST (if any)
Heriot
65 Ardmore Road, Heriot
Land Size: 241.92 hectares (597.81 Acres)
241.9224 Hectares
Situated 1km from Heriot Township.
Improvements include a three-bedroom home, 3 stand woolshed (RB), covered yards plus many support buildings.
Flat to gentle rolling contour with good road access.
Subdivided into 30 main paddocks by post and wire fencing.
13 units of water from the Moa Flat water scheme.
The property is currently run as a finishing breeding unit with some cut and carry whole crop.
Tenders close 12pm Friday March 11, 2022
Plus GST (if any)
(Unless sold by private treaty)
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Find out more about this property here.