Property of the week: Dairy, graze, hort or maize

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Otakiri

440 Otakiri Road, Otakiri

Land Size: 62.29 hectares (153.92 Acres)

This 62-hectare property is well located at 440 Otakiri Road, within the highly productive Rangitaiki Plains.

Approximately 5 kilometres southwest of Edgecumbe, and 25 km from Whakatāne, the area is recognised as being well provisioned in terms of infrastructure and trades businesses for supporting dairy, grazing, horticulture and cropping.

Presently milking 140 mixed age cows, OAD, through a 16 ASHB dairy, the opportunity exists to put yourself and your family into your first farm and carry on the legacy this property reflects or - given that productive kiwifruit orchards and high yielding cropping units can be found within close proximity - this 62 hectare property is abound with options.

Being a millennial farm, 440 Otakiri Road reflects a generational dedication to farming and caring for the land.

Through its historic land use and on-going nurturing farming practice, a deep layer of rich topsoil has built up over the natural soil profile, in so, giving a new owner confidence and the peace of mind that they are investing in good productive and biologically active soils.

This is a beautiful property with attractive hedges, mature trees and plantings growing over the farm. Together with its improvements and location, make it a very desirable property.

Make the time before calving gets underway to view the property at one of the scheduled open days below:

Tuesday June 28, 2022 - 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tuesday July 5, 2022 - 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tuesday July 12, 2022 - 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tuesday July 19, 2022 - 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Tender Details (Unless sold by Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00 pm Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Find out more about this property here.