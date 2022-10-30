Property of the week: Claremont Country Estate - North Canterbury

Claremont Country Estate in North Canterbury. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty - plus GST (if any)

828 Ram Paddock Road, Amberley

Land Size: 361.27 hectares (892.73 Acres)

At 361ha Claremont effortlessly carries its mantle as one of Canterbury’s finest farms.

Close to Amberley, the estate features an exceptional recently refurbished historic homestead, a modern caretaker’s cottage, impeccable farm buildings and widely admired livestock performance.

It is set in an outstanding natural landscape deriving from remarkable limestone geology that contributes to the area’s international significance among palaeontologists.

The homestead is an expansive two-storey sanctuary with lovingly manicured grounds. Featuring six large bedrooms, three living rooms, shaded verandas and extensive cobbled courtyards, it lacks nothing in terms of luxury.

Claremont previously operated as an award-winning five-star luxury lodge, attracting guests from around the globe: an exclusive tourism business that could be re-initiated.

Breeding and finishing sheep, cattle and deer, Claremont’s livestock production is renowned.

Farm infrastructure includes a four-stand woolshed, covered yards, and numerous farm buildings with separate sheep and cattle yards.

Excellent paddock subdivision and access laneways are other features.

In place for 14 years, the current lessee is available to continue farming this superlative property.

The high lime levels will suit viticulture and truffles. Among New Zealand’s first commercial Truffieres, Claremont’s was established during the mid-1990s, while a pilot Pinot Noir vineyard was planted recently; although both these are not offered with this sale.

Expansion in this area would offer revenue diversification, with minimal impact on the existing farm.

Olives are another opportunity.

Still more remarkable secrets lie beneath: a limestone seam through the property contains one of New Zealand’s richest deposits of cretaceous material, a 70 million-year-old fossil lode including plesiosaurs, mosasaurs, 16 species of pre-historic shark, the world’s oldest penguins and the KT boundary.

Having changed hands once in four generations, this “trophy” property represents a unique opportunity.

Deadline Private Treaty, (Unless Sold Prior) - closes Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2.00 pm

Find out more about this property here.