Property of the week: Cattle finishing and supplement property

Maihiihi

134 Millard Road, Maihiihi

Land Size: 298.98 hectares (738.81 Acres)

A combination of easy medium to rolling with some steeper sidlings divided into approximately 125 paddocks. Approximately 265 hectares are effective.

Very tidy, low maintenance four-bedroom home with open plan living. This home is insulated and has both an HRV system and log burner with wetback.

Excellent water system, water wheels pump to 2 x 30,000 litre and a 15,000 litre tank.

Also, solar to 25,000 litre. Troughed to a majority of paddocks and the balance is natural supply and very well tracked throughout.

2020 stock wintered, 278 R2 bulls, 6 R3 bulls, 64 R2 steers, 10 R3 steers, 176 hoggets, 69 ewes. 30 to 40 hectares cut for silage.

Very hard to find an easy contoured farm with size and location like this very desirable property.

For a full Information Memorandum email Peter Wylie.

Open Days: 10.00am - 12noon, Monday 14th, 21st & 28th February

Auction (Unless Sold Prior): Held at PGG Wrightson Real Estate, 87 Duke Street, Cambridge - 11am, Wednesday 16th March.

Open Day Details

10:00am - 12:00pm

Monday, February 14, 2022

10:00am - 12:00pm

Monday, February 21, 2022

10:00am - 12:00pm

Monday, February 28, 2022

Auction Details

(Unless Sold Prior)

11.00am

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Auction to be held - PGGWRE, 87 Duke Street, Cambridge

