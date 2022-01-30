Property of the week: 'Athlone Station' - Mt Nessing - 2300 hectares

Photo / Supplied

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Albury

330 Wilfred Road, Albury

Land Size: 2300 hectares (5683.53 Acres)

"Athlone Station" represents a rare opportunity to purchase a well-improved mid-altitude run property conveniently located to both Timaru and Fairlie.

There is a good mix of contour and land types with 90 hectares of cultivated and well-subdivided paddocks that then rises to medium improved tussock hill and further up to higher hill country.

"Athlone" is currently being operated as a beef breeding unit running 400 Angus and Angus Hereford cross cows, 100 R2 in-calf heifers, 100 R1 heifers and 50 R1 steers plus breeding bulls. The property is also suitable for sheep and historically has run half breeds.

Strong features of the property are the extensive fencing subdivision programme undertaken and the excellent stock water scheme sourced on the property and reticulated providing quality water throughout the front of the property.

Quality infrastructure consists of a substantial six bedroom homestead with expansive views that was extensively renovated in 2018.

A one-bedroom cottage renovated in 2021 is suitable for staff or holiday accommodation.

4-stand raised board woolshed, a comprehensive set of 400/500 head cattle yards and a secondary set of adjoining cattle and sheep yards situated on the hill.

A range of farm sheds including implement shed with workshop, 6-bay hay shed and stables plus a very comfortable musterers hut on the hill.

"Athlone" has so much to offer being situated in the coveted Mt Nessing district renowned for its reliable summer rainfall and healthy stock country.

The property also offers a good range of hunting opportunities.

No prior offers closes 1.00pm Wednesday 2 March 2022

Find out more about this property here.