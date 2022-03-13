Property of the week: Arable, lamb finishing and dairy support - 294ha

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Coldstream

185 Stevens Road, Coldstream

Land Size: 294 hectares (726.5 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 280 m2

• Very well presented 294ha arable, lamb finishing and dairy support property in five titles.

• Spray irrigated with cheap water being a mix of long-term surface and MHV scheme water.

• 132,000m3 storage pond with outstanding duck shooting, boat ramp and jetty.

• Over 1500T of grain storage and a drying elevator capable of drying over 10T/hr (at 5 per cent moisture reduction).

• Two homes, numerous implement/storage sheds and a 2-stand woolshed and sheep yards.

• A-grade FEP Audit with max winter grazing area of 117.3ha under NES Fresh Water 2020 regulations.

• Well balanced mixture of soil types from heavy Watertons to beautiful Templetons.

• Outstanding production history of vegetable and specialty seeds.

• No potatoes grown in last seven years allowing options going forward.

Deadline Private Treaty closing 1 pm, Thursday, April 14, 2022 (unless sold by Private Treaty).

