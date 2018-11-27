Comment: Rural developers will obey RMA law and Minister Parker will be able to override it, writes Federated Farmers Whanganui Meat & Wool chairperson Grant Adkins.

I was surprised to read the Minister for the Environment David Parker has decided we need two sets of rules to cater for New Zealand's environmental issues.

We are now to have an Urban Development Authority to fast track our much needed housing.

This new authority will allow ministers to over-ride the Resource Management Act (RMA) regardless of the effect on the environment - I mean that's why you create laws – so you can ignore them.

After all it's only taxpayers who cover the costs of the creation of laws and taxpayers are always going to be there.

Meanwhile, rural developers will obey the law according to the RMA.

Sounds like two sets of rules to me.

I don't know how well this fits in with the Forestry and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones' One Billion Trees miracle policy designed to fix provincial New Zealand after years of neglect from successive Labour and National-led governments.

I believe there are some particularly large productive farms being converted to mānuka to produce the valuable honey.

Let's hope the market continues its high ride for the honey because once that land has reverted back to trees the RMA will never allow it to be developed into farm land again.

Of course, if it were to be used for housing development, that would be a different story!