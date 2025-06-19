De Wet said she got to lend a hand in everything, from traffic control to waste management, making lifelong friends along the way.

A key event on Tasmania’s agricultural calendar, Agfest 2025 boasted over 600 exhibitors and attracted around 55,000 patrons.

This year’s edition featured a wide variety of exhibitors, from livestock breeders to craft food makers.

Helping hand

De Wet said helping Rural Youth Australia run the event was just one of the benefits she had enjoyed since joining Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers.

“It’s a fantastic way to make friends with similar interests who eventually become friends for life.

“It’s absolutely the best thing you can do when you move to a new area, as many others will have been in the same situation, so are keen to welcome new members.

“It provides several networking opportunities, particularly with our local Federated Farmers members.”

Leadership opportunities

De Wet said there were also leadership opportunities, such as attending workshops and being on a club or regional committee, which was a great opportunity to upskill.

Originally from South Africa, the 28-year-old is a shareholder and employee of a family sharemilking operation involving three farms – Manawaru (150 cows/50ha) and two at Tirohia (both 300 cows/110ha).

She is the farm manager at Manawaru.

De Wet had been involved with Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers for three years and said it was a “life-changing experience” for her.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better, more supportive group of friends than the ones I’ve met through Young Farmers.

“I did a year as just a member, a year as social media/new members’ liaison and have now done a year as chairperson.”

De Wet also completed 12 months on the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Young Farmers’ regional committee as events co-ordinator.

“I’ve made some great connections and been to some cool events such as the Prime Minister’s Farmer Confidence Tour,” she said.

“It’s been an incredible experience and so unexpected.

“Anyone with a good attitude who’s keen to put the work in has the potential to progress through the organisation.”

De Wet said being an NZYF member put you in a great position for other opportunities in the rural sector.

A prime example of this s Morrinsville-Ngarua YFC member Danielle Hovmand, who has gone on to become Federated Farmers Waikato sharemilker vice chair.

Last year, she won the NZYF’s prestigious Contiki Local Legend Award for her outstanding organisation of fundraisers for community causes.

Annual competitions

De Wet said being part of NZYF also allowed members to compete in the much-revered FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition, as well as fencing, stock-judging, clay bird shooting and debating tournaments.

She said Morrinsville-Ngarua members got to attend monthly meetings and other “cool” events such as bowling nights.

The branch is part of Waikato-Bay of Plenty Young Farmers, with members able to attend regional events such as inter-club Top Dog competitions, plus a regional ball.

De Wet said Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers kept very busy in silage season, covering stacks and picking up hay.

“Many clubs organise sports teams competing in local leagues such as touch rugby and netball.

“We’re also regular fixtures at the Te Aroha and Morrinsville A&P shows and Morrinsville Fireworks Extravaganza.”

Formerly Ngarua Young Farmers Club, a proposal was made by the committee four years ago to change the name to Morrinsville-Ngarua Young Farmers Club to make it easier to find, while also retaining Ngarua’s history.

De Wet said current membership was just over 50, plus several alumni and advisers.

“We’re a large, diverse club with many of our members from overseas, with about 40% women.”

NZYF is open to those aged between 16 and 31.

“You don’t have to be a farmer or even a rural professional to join,” de Wet said.

“Anyone with a keen interest in farming and rural life is welcome.”

Morrinsville-Ngarua YFC meets on the first Monday of each month at the Top Pub in Morrinsville (catch up from 6pm, with the meeting starting at 7pm).

De Wet said Morrinsville-Ngarua YFC welcomed anyone keen to come to a meeting for “a look first” to reach out via the club’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Clubs can also be joined via the NZYF website.