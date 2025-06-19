Advertisement
Young Farmers club fosters friendships and growth for Carla de Wet

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Morrinsville-Ngarua branch chair Carla de Wet.

Involvement with Young Farmers can even lead to participating in events overseas.

Morrinsville-Ngarua club chair Carla de Wet recently spent two weeks on an exchange with Rural Youth Tasmania, which allowed her to attend Agfest (Tasmanian Field Days).

“What makes this event unique is that it is owned by

