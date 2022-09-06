Hellers Sharp Blacks team - Back row: James Smith, Riki Kerekere, Brydon Heller; Luka Young. Front row: Reuben Sharples, Corey White, Cherise Redden, Dan Klink. Photo / Supplied

The Hellers Sharp Blacks won third place at the World Butchers' Challenge at the Golden 1 Centre in Sacramento over the weekend.

The team, made up of six Kiwi butchers, travelled to the US last week to compete against 12 other countries in a three-and-a-half-hour showdown on Saturday, September 3, (Californian time).

Sharp Blacks captain, Riki Kerekere said it was amazing for the team to compete on the world stage after two years of Covid cancellations.

"To come third is a massive achievement and I am really proud of how well the team performed on the day."

Local and international visitors witnessed the cutting competition where each team had to turn a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb and five chickens into a themed display of value-added cuts.

Teams had to demonstrate carving, boning and finishing skills, whilst also showcasing their own creative and cultural flair.

The winners were announced at a black-tie dinner held at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento on Sunday evening (local time).

The Sharp Blacks in action at the World Butchers' Challenge. Photo / Supplied

Germany's Butcher Wolfpack won the competition, taking out the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy and the Makani Australian Butcher Team claimed second place.

Head Judge, Todd Heller from New Zealand, said Germany deserved the win.

"They showed immaculate teamwork and finishing skills and showcased innovation throughout their products.

"Best of all, we saw them come together and enjoy this competition."

Meanwhile, the World Champion Butcher Apprentice and Young Butcher competition also took place over the weekend.

Gauthier Detres from Team France Boucherie took out the Young Butcher category and Matt Tyquin from The Makani Australian Butcher Team was named the 2022 World Champion Butcher Apprentice.

There was also an All-Star Team named, where the six best butchers were selected from all of the competitors.

World Butchers' challenge All-Star Team

Simon Taylor (GB) – Captain

Paul Hamilton (Ireland)

Gianni Giardina (Italy)

Christophe Ip Yan Fat (France)

Michel Moser (Germany)

Tom Bouchier (Australia)

Other awards at the World Butchers' Challenge

World's Best Beef Sausage: Germany and USA (joint)

World's Best Pork Sausage: Ireland

World's Best Gourmet Sausage: Germany

Best Pork Product: Great Britain

Best Lamb Product: Italy

Best Beef Product: France

Best Poultry Product: Italy