Jovian Garcia- Cummins, founder of Woolies Jeans, pictured while shearing in Western Australia last year. Photo / Supplied

Wool startup Woolies Jeans is preparing to launch in mid-June.

Kaitaia-born shearer Jovian Garcia-Cummins, who is still juggling shearing and entrepreneurship, raised more than $337,000 from 220 investors through crowdfunding last year.

Garcia-Cummins (26) said the business was getting its "ducks aligned" so it was prepared to handle the orders it was expecting.

It has been working with fashion designer Wynn Hamyn, Sustainable Textile Agencies Ltd and clothing producer Albion to take the idea "to a level of professional scalability".

The jeans, which would be made in New Zealand, had a 100 per cent Merino lining interior and a denim exterior.

They would be displayed at Fieldays 2022 at Mystery Creek, if a decision was made to go ahead with the event, given Covid-19. That decision was expected soon.