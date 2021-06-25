Wool report: Solid lifts seen sale by sale

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Grant Edwards to look at the wool market this month.

Grant Edwards informs that there have been some considerable lifts in prices seen in recent weeks.

Prices for strong wool are up 18 cents, while prices for good second shears, greasy prices around $2.20-$2.30/kg.

At a sale in Christchurch, prices were up for the good pre lamb full wools at $2.40 – $2.50/kg.

Grant believes the world is waking up to those natural products and people are starting to choose wool more.

Jamie asked if prices are back at pre-covid levels yet and Grant confirmed that prices are trending back to pre-covid levels.

"Fine wools in Australia are seeing considerable lifts and getting back to the highs of two years ago," Edwards said.

"Things are looking good for the New Zealand Merino selling season which will start in late August."

The only glitch in pricing has been in the half-bred types which are used for upholstery - those prices are still being affected by low demand from the hard-hit travel industry of Hotels, Airplanes and Cruise Ships.

Jamie asked how far away are we from a more meaningful price like $5/kg, Grant believes that if prices continue to track in the right direction, we'll get there.

