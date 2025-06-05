PGG Wrightson Wool’s quality assurance brand, Wool Integrity NZ, was key in the value chain, certifying that the wool came from independently audited growers who met world-leading animal welfare and environmental sustainability standards.

The Wool Integrity quality assurance mark would be added to Norsewear’s packaging as the transition progressed.

Norsewear owner Tim Deane said the partnership allowed Norsewear to capitalise on the growing global demand for products that were ethically and sustainably made from traceable quality natural fibres.

“We grow the best wool in the world and haven’t made the most of it,” he said.

Deane said that, over the years, some iconic Kiwi brands had stopped using 100% New Zealand wool.

“It’s been commoditised and diluted with other wools to reduce prices for manufacturers, and wool sector pricing has been heading in the wrong direction.

“It’s been tough for our farmers. We’re looking to reverse the trend.”

He said that by ensuring a fully integrated value chain, customers who chose Norsewear would experience the quality and provenance of 100% New Zealand wool products.

“And over time, growers will reap better returns.”

Deane, who purchased the company in 2023, said he saw significant growth and export opportunities for the sector through the partnership.

“As Norsewear transitions to a fully traceable value chain and grows, we’ll not only be able to buy more New Zealand wool at fair prices but also create jobs in regional New Zealand as we expand manufacturing.

“We want to encourage other companies to take this approach.”

Rachel Shearer, general manager, PGG Wrightson wool, said the partnership would also benefit rural New Zealand.

“It will also support the links and connections between our growers and rural communities who will be able to go into one of our local stores or online, buy garments that use the wool they grew and wrap their families in them.”