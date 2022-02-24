Photo / File

The wine-growing area of Bannockburn has been formally registered as a Geographical Indication (GI), providing legal protection for the sub-region, both within and outside of New Zealand.

Following the registration of the broader Central Otago wine region in 2018, Bannockburn and other Central Otago sub-regions, with the support of Central Otago Winegrowers, had been working towards registering their individual GIs.

Carrick Winery and Restaurant owner Tony Cleland said the GI recognised the subtle differences between different wine-growing areas of Central Otago.

"It highlights the different wine that comes from the sub-region," Cleland said.

Central Otago Winegrowers general manager Jake Tipler said the registration would help create a pathway for other sub-regions to register their GIs.

"Whilst the Central Otago brand name will always be first and foremost for the region, there has always been a concern that sub-regions may also be exposed to misrepresentation," Tipler said.

"Our sub-regions add complexity and nuance to the Central Otago wine story and we are very keen to see the heritage and uniqueness of these regions protected for the future."

In 2006, the Geographical Indications (GI) (Wine and Spirits) Registration Amendment Bill was passed by the New Zealand Parliament, a legal move enabling the wine industry to provide an international safeguard for its geographic names.

The registration process is overseen by the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office.