Thanks to DTS, you could win a Eurotech 87 litre fridge freezer, so you can keep your drinks cold in the Shed. (PS, it will be filled with some refreshments!).

Simply register below and you're in the draw!

All thanks to DTS, growth through innovation.

Keep cool on-farm with DTS, your milk quality and refrigeration experts.

DTS manufacture 95 per cent of New Zealand's milk vats right here in NZ, so they know a thing or two about keeping vats cold.