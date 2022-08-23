New Zealand King Salmon's Te Pangu Bay farm. Photo / Supplied / NZKS

By Sally Murphy of RNZ

Road closures due to last week's stormy weather mean King Salmon has not been able to harvest its fish.

The road between Havelock and the company's fish farms in The Marlborough Sounds has been closed due to slips.

King Salmon general manager of sales Graeme Tregidga said the road should reopen today but three days of harvest had been lost.

"In terms of customer deliveries, that's a week of deliveries that haven't happened so there could be some shortages of product on shelves."

Even once the road to Havelock reopened in order to get the salmon to processing plants in Nelson - they would need to do a large detour, Tregidga said.

"Normally the salmon goes from Havelock over the Whangamoa Saddle to Nelson, that road is closed, the alternative route is State Highway 63 up the Wairau Valley - so coming into Nelson from the south - but that's also blocked.

"So now we need to go from Havelock down to Kaikōura across and up through the Lewis Pass to Murchison into Nelson that way - it's a 16-hour round trip."

King Salmon was running at about 50 per cent capacity simply to deal with the logistics of that, he said.

"We're incredibly grateful to both our own team and our partners who we work with to make all of this come together.

"We have third-party logistics providers for local transport operators and international freight and it's a real team effort here to try and find solutions to what is a moving situation."

Sediment runoff from the bad weather had not affected the farms, "the fish are happy and healthy so that's a positive," Tregidga said.

- RNZ