Civil Defence Whanganui's Tim Crowe said even with more rain expected in the region, the Whanganui River is not expected to flood. Photo / Bevan Conley

Civil Defence Whanganui's Tim Crowe said even with more rain expected in the region, the Whanganui River is not expected to flood. Photo / Bevan Conley

More rain is on the way for the Whanganui region but there are no concerns about the Whanganui River flooding.

At Horizons Regional Council's monitoring site at Pipiriki, the Whanganui river rose from a height of around 2500 millimetres to around 6400 millimetres over 24 hours from Tuesday, May 17, to Wednesday, May 18.

It peaked at 6434mm at 2.20am on Wednesday.

It followed 31mm of rain for the Whanganui area over that same 24-hour period, according to MetService's Ashlee Parkes.

Parkes said 35.2mm fell in 24 hours at MetService's weather station at Ranana, south of Pipiriki.

Civil Defence Whanganui's Tim Crowe said he and other duty staff received an alert once the river level rose above six metres in the catchment.

Crowe said once the alert was sent out Civil Defence staff examined the water levels in the river and forecasts along the river to assess whether it was likely to flood.

However, Crowe said river levels above 6m at Pipiriki were relatively common, usually occurring around 10 times a year.

"It doesn't mean a flood, for us, it basically lets us know there's a bit of rainfall going into the system," Crowe said.

Looking further into the week, Parkes said more rain was expected for Whanganui and most of the country.

After the relatively fine weather experienced on Wednesday, Parkes said conditions were expected to deteriorate through the rest of the week, with possible gale-force winds developing on Friday.

Rain was expected to develop again on Thursday and continue through the week, beginning to clear on Sunday.

Crowe said with the extra rainfall expected, Civil Defence forecast river levels at Pipiriki to reach 7m to 7.5m.

However, Crowe said it would not be enough to cause the river to flood.

"It won't flood, the main river won't flood unless we get something significant.

"For it to flood down here in Whanganui, you're looking at over 12m or higher at Pipiriki."

During the last major flood of the Whanganui River in June 2015, Crowe said it peaked at 15.5m at Pipiriki.

Crowe said the 2015 flood happened after three days of consistent rain across the region and it would take a similar weather event to cause another flood.

Crowe said since 2015 Civil Defence had adopted a cautious approach when the river began to rise and communicated with communities in low-lying areas along the Whanganui River Road if Pipiriki reached 6ms and was expected to go higher.