Whanganui born farmer Tom Adkins was thankful for the experience he gained by competing in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year national final. Photo / NZME

Competing in the FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition was an "amazing experience" for Whanganui-born farmer Tom Adkins.

The competition took place in Whangarei on July 7-9, with seven competitors representing different regions of the country taking part.

Adkins represented the Aorangi district, as he has spent the last two years working as a block manager on Caberfeidh Station, a 6000 hectare farm in the Hakataramea Valley in the Waimate District.

Adkins finished in sixth place overall and said there was room for improvement, but he had enjoyed his time in the grand final.

"It was an amazing experience, that's for sure; the other six competitors were an absolutely great bunch of guys so I had a very good time."

Adkins said he was at his strongest during the agri-skills section of the competition, in which the contestants had to assemble a miniature farm within a time limit.

"Putting together different types of fences, railings to three-wire electrics and then installing a trough and then other small tasks within a timeframe, I think I did reasonably well at that."

He struggled most with the agri-sport section, where he had to unload a digger from a trailer then pick up two car tyres with the bucket and place them on a road cone.

Adkins said he found the challenge difficult because he had limited experience with operating a digger.

"I've dug holes but it was quite delicate work with a not-so-delicate machine, and that just requires experience," he said.

Adkins was hoping to gain more experience before having another go at the competition.

Next year he will help to organise the competition, as it will take place in the Aorangi district.

Adkins, who was raised on a 400ha sheep and beef farm in the hill country of Whanganui, said eventually he wanted to return home to work on the farm alongside his family.

"I really look forward to working with dad and taking that over and buying into it one day," he said.

Before then, he wanted to see the world and gather as much experience as he could, which he would apply to his work when he returned home.

"There is lots to see in the world, so I'm not going to be running home too soon."