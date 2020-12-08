Weather: Heavy rain on the way for Eastern Bay of Plenty

It will be a wet start to the day for parts of Bay of Plenty tomorrow.

A moist northwesterly airstream with embedded fronts remains over the North Island today and Thursday morning bringing periods of heavy rain.

MetService says a heavy rain warning is in place for the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty from 3am to 12pm Thursday.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, 60 to 70mm in 9 hours.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Rotorua today is for morning cloud then fine. Cloud will return in the late afternoon with drizzle developing at night and northerlies.

The forecasted high in Rotorua today is 24C and the low 18C.

The forecast for Tauranga is much the same with late afternoon cloud expected to bring a drizzle. The forecasted high for Tauranga today is 24C and the low 20C.