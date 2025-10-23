Many rural communities are clearing away fallen trees, debris and repairing fences in wind-battered regions, following yesterday’s storm.
Katie Wyeth, a Federated Farmers spokesperson for Wairarapa, said many farmers hadn’t even had time to clean up the damage from wind and rain earlier inthe week, before yesterday’s extreme weather.
Wyeth said the conditions created havoc.
“We lost, I think at least five, and these are big old man poplar trees, big trees that came down, and one in particular that’s blocked off our main track accessway to one side of the farm, pulled up half the track and blocked a culvert,” she said.