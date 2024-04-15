Waikato DairyNZ Farmwatch: Time to assess stock’s trace element levels

Inadequate intake of any of the essential trace elements can result in reduced milk production. Photo / Mark Mitchell

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

Trace element levels in stock are an important consideration heading into winter and calving.

Inadequate intake of any of the essential trace elements can result in reduced milk production, more disease and poorer immunity, and decreased reproductive performance.

Autumn is the best time to assess your stock’s Trace Element levels - testing now allows enough time to get essential trace elements balanced before the demands of calving and early lactation.

Follow-up blood tests pre-mating will confirm the impact of supplementation.

A representative sample of cows of varying ages that have been on the dairy platform for over a month is best.

Copper levels should be assessed by liver biopsies from healthy cows as this is where Cu is stored and gives a better indication than bloods.

Selenium, Magnesium, and Iodine aren’t stored in the body, so blood samples are the simplest way of checking these as well as cobalt (B12).

Consult your veterinarian, or see www.dairynz.co.nz/animal/nutrition/trace-elements/ for more details