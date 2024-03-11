Dairy farmers have made huge strides in improving working conditions on-farm.

COMMENT

By DairyNZ

Did you know New Zealand is approaching the point where more people are leaving the workforce than entering the workforce?

A declining workforce means that it will never be easier to find a great member for your team than it is now – and it is tough now.

Rosters, housing, hours and conditions of work have all improved markedly.

However, we are competing against other industries that often offer more sociable hours and the convenience of town living.

The DairyNZ workplace survey shows that 40 per cent of staff are in their first year on the job.

Retaining staff is something that the dairy industry has struggled with historically – at great cost to a business.

DairyNZ Farmwatch for week ending March 8.

DairyNZ offers the Job Competitiveness Calculator which lets you compare your job to others, and the upcoming DairyNZ People Expo at Rotorua on March 27 has great speakers to give you inspiration and practical tips to put in action for your farm team.

For more information, see People Expo - DairyNZ | and DairyNZ and Job Competitiveness Calculator