Vintage machines ready to roar back to life for winter show

Rob Lintern ploughing with his 1951 Fordson Major tractor. Photo/ Supplied

Vintage machines are ready to roar back to life for the upcoming Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club Winter Show.

This is the third event organised for Hāwera, with the previous two being cancelled due to Covid-19, says Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club member Dave Hunger.

"The past two events we've planned had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 so we're hoping this will be third time lucky."

Dave says the show, which takes place over two days at the Hāwera A&P Showgrounds, will have something for all ages, with plenty of children's activities and the chance to see old farming machinery.

"We have a miniature traction engine ride and a bouncy castle for the kids, an indoor display of vintage tractors, engines, and farm machinery, blacksmith displays, a model train display, car and military vehicles display, and a rock crusher display."

There will also be stalls and food carts on the day.

"There will be a large variety of craft items and plenty of food."

Rodney says it's a great day out for families.

"It's a very affordable day with kids free, adults $5 each, and free parking. There's something for everyone to enjoy. It's in a indoor venue so we're not weather dependent."

The Vintage Machinery Club has been running for over 30 years and has over 100 active members, says Dave.

"We meet in Stratford each month and we're always happy to welcome new people interested in becoming a member. There will be forms available at the event for people who are interested."

The Details:

What: Taranaki Vintage Machinery Club Winter Show

When: July 31 and August 1, 10am-4pm.

Where: Egmont Showgrounds, all weather indoor pavilion, Maire St entrance.