Opinion
Veterinary drug access in NZ: Why the system needs fixing – Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
Opinion by
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University·The Country·
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, and a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.

Nearly two-thirds of New Zealand households (63%) own pets. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • Research shows 74% of cat owners and 78% of dog owners regard pets as family.
  • Companion animal vets face challenges accessing drugs due to complex regulations and New Zealand’s small market.
  • The Ministry for Regulation’s review highlights delays and costs hindering timely access to innovative treatments.

Cats and dogs, pets, fur babies, pseudo-children; whatever one chooses to call them, they are regarded by many people as part of the family.

Research indicates that approximately three-quarters of New Zealand cat owners (74%) and dog (78%) owners regard their pets as family members.

In the developed

