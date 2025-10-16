There will be choices – do nothing, drugs and/or operation.

But there will be a choice, just as in human medicine.

Because there are no government subsidies for veterinarians and no “public health system”, the cost is sometimes considerable.

Enter the role of pet health insurance for peace of mind and another regular – but known – bill.

All of this is predicated on something being able to be done.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association reported in November last year that antibiotics for use in companion and non-production animal products had increased by 5% (whereas use in most production animals had decreased).

Nearly two-thirds of New Zealand households (63%) own pets, a figure that has not changed significantly in the past decade.

Companion-animal vets are, however, in the same position as production-animal vets – the drugs upon which they have relied for animal health are increasingly difficult to bring into the country.

Just as with large-animal medicines, the issue is New Zealand’s small market and difficulty with registering new products.

These new products are being developed to be more targeted at specific problems (bacterial and fungal infections, for instance), thereby reducing risk and, in some cases, the quantity of product required.

Although millions of dollars are spent testing safety and efficacy overseas, New Zealand’s regulatory system requires that new products be rechecked here.

New Zealand’s conditions, including flora and fauna, are unique in many aspects, but for domestic animals, it might be that a treatment in an urban clinic could be regarded as posing low risk for the environment.

Large-animal veterinarians could make the same case for their clients treated in dairy sheds and yards for sheep, beef or deer. Or alpaca, water buffalo, ostriches etc.

Animal and Plant Health New Zealand has been active in explaining the issues to the Government.

For the public, however, the realisation that their companion animals are also at risk has yet to sink in.

In February this year, the Ministry for Regulation confirmed that the current regulatory system is not enabling timely access to innovation.

The ministry’s review highlights the cost of uncertainty, delays and complex regulation.

Two regulatory systems are involved – the Agricultural Compounds and Veterinary Medicines Act 1997 and the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act 1996.

They are administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the Ministry for the Environment and regulated by New Zealand Food Safety, an MPI business unit, and the Environmental Protection Authority, a Crown entity.

Companion-animal medicines are caught up in the tangle.

The review by the Ministry for Regulation concentrated on the value of improving the system for the economy, pointing out that New Zealand is falling behind in innovation.

What it couldn’t do was calculate the value to individuals of their beloved dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs or whatever the chosen species – the value of how humans feel their animals enhanced their lives.

Many of the drugs involved in companion-animal treatment, such as sedatives, anaesthetics and reversals, are similar to those used on production animals and humans.

The market in New Zealand for drugs for production animals is larger than that for companion animals (because of the number and weight), but agriculture is struggling.

How much worse will it be for companion animals if the drug companies retract further?

Or will it be a case of special importation, noting that the approval process would still have to be negotiated, and an ever-increasing cost?

In the US, biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on streamlining regulatory submissions for new products in an effort to enhance research and development productivity and boost financial outcomes.

A McKinsey report this month has suggested that faster and higher-quality submissions during drug development can provide substantial benefits to patients, pharma companies and other stakeholders by providing patients with earlier access to potentially life-saving therapies.

The McKinsey benchmarking data indicate that by using artificial intelligence (AI), some leading companies have accelerated their overall submissions by up to three times over the 2020 industry average.

The model offered could assist in revamping New Zealand’s approach.

The treatment of infections and accidents in animals prevents unnecessary suffering and protects welfare.

In this instance, the use of AI could help make the regulations fit for purpose.

Companion animals, production animals and humans need the change.