“The big rain events of 2023 left the lakes rich in nutrients, which boosted the trout food chain.”
Many Rotorua lakes were open year-round, but Rotoiti, Tarawera and Ōkataina closed each winter to allow the trout a rest.
The October 1 opening was always a spectacle, Osborne said, with hundreds of boats and anglers creating a festival-like atmosphere on the water.
Families were a big part of opening day, and many groups made the most of the event during school holidays.
A special family licence is available to encourage participation.
In the Bay of Plenty and Te Urewera, rivers and streams continued to recover strongly after Cyclone Gabrielle and held healthy trout populations.
Osborne said there was more to fishing than just catching fish. A study conducted by Fish and Game New Zealand showed time spent fishing had a beneficial effect on mental health.
The research found angling prompted feelings of happiness, helped connection with self, others, nature, and allowed a break from stress.
It also created opportunities for different generations to come together and learn from each other.
Fish and Game reminded all anglers to check, clean, and dry their gear when moving between catchments to prevent the spread of pests.