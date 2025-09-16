Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Rotorua angler Roger Bowden with a fat brown trout from Lake Rotorua.

October 1 is a special day for New Zealand trout anglers – it marks the opening of the new season.

Fish and Game officer Matt Osborne said in a media release that excitement was high across the country, but nowhere more so than the Rotorua lakes – the nation’s trout fishing hub.

This year promised to be a bumper season, according to Eastern Fish and Game’s monitoring.

Osborne said growth had been excellent across the district.

“We’ve seen the Rotorua lakes performing exceptionally well for two seasons now, and all indications are this will continue into 2026.