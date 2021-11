Police were called to the scene on State Highway 30 just before 9.45am. Photo / Andrew Warner

A tractor and a campervan have crashed just south of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on State Highway 30, near the intersection of SH5, just before 9.45am.

"One person is injured," she said.

"Both vehicles are to the side of the road and not blocking the road."

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

More to come.