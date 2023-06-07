Peters Angus 21241. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Rising 2-year-old bull Peters Angus 21241 sold for the top price of $12,000 at the Peters Angus 14th annual bull sale in Beaumont last week.

Peters Farms overseer, Clayton Peter, said 19 of the 20 bulls on offer sold for an average of $7000, including the top price paid by Ian Clark, of Athol.

The average price was similar to last year, he said.

“I was hoping it would be a bit better.”

He was pleased with the number of bulls which sold on the day.

“You’ve got to be happy.”