Three Waters reform: Tararua councillors irate at government mandate

Furious Tararua councillors Kerry Sutherland (left), Raylene Treder, Alison Franklin, Mayor Tracey Collis, Carole Isaacson, Shirley Hull, Sharon Wards and Peter Johns

"It is a very dark day in New Zealand political history to take away from the local government their democratic right," said councillor Peter Johns upon hearing the Government had announced it would legislate to take over control of the Three Waters - fresh, waste and stormwater.

At the start of the council's monthly meeting on October 27, he continued to criticise the move with references to "a day of infamy", which was coined when Pearl Harbour was bombed, and said any pretence to consult with local government was "a charade".

Other councillors were quick to condemn the Government's action and also expressed their shock.

Kerry Sutherland said the decision was so quick it had to be "pre-determined" and Alison Franklin reminded the council that the date for sending in submissions had not even expired.

Councillor Shirley Hull said she had just forwarded 113 emails from concerned locals about the possible takeover to Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty. She said: "We do not often hear from our constituents but for this many to express their concern means they are really serious about losing control."

She said so many councils around New Zealand had diligently surveyed opinions and 67 had already made submissions to central government – to no avail.

"It's a sham," she said, "and now we will get the blame while the central government gets off scot-free."

Mayor Tracey Collins said her council, in good faith, had asked constituents for their thoughts but now all their considerations appear to be wasted. She said the Local Body Conference voted unanimously to oppose the possibility that central government would legislate, an option which Local Body Minister Nanaia Mahuta hinted at recently.

Councillor Carole Isaacson said, "this is only the beginning", and another chimed in with "we live in a dictatorship".

Councillor Sharon Wards summed up the immediate future when she predicted the probable reaction of New Zealanders: "A sleeping giant has been stirred".