Her skill in the kitchen was one of the reasons Phil Kelly was attracted to Sally MacLean. The couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Gore today. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

Her skill in the kitchen was one of the reasons Phil Kelly was attracted to Sally MacLean. The couple celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in Gore today. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

"The shearer stole the cook" sums up what happened when Phil Kelly whisked Sally (Katherine) MacLean away from her family farm to live in Gore.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Gore last week.

Sally (81) said she grew up on a Cattle Flat farm, and when she was about 11 her mother died.

Her father hired a housekeeper to look after his eight children, but after a string of housekeepers who did not stay long, Sally left school at 15 and returned home.

"I ended up being chief cook and bottle washer for all my brothers and sisters. I couldn't boil a spud."

Phil, who is nine years older than his wife, spent three weeks shearing at the farm.

During that time Sally, who was about 19 by then, caught his eye.

Fortunately, her cooking skills had improved because it was one of the things that attracted him to her.

"She was a good cook," Phil said.

"It was the main thing - if you couldn't cook you were no bloody good," Sally said.

Phil and a shearing friend asked Sally and her sister out on a double date.

However, her sister decided she did not want to go and when the message was passed on to Phil he was told both sisters did not want to go, he said.

Several weeks later they met again.

"I saw him at the races and had him on about the fact he didn't turn up," Sally said.

"So I said I will come up next week and take you to the pictures," Phil said.

Phil drove his Humber 80 up to Cattle Flat to pick her up and back to Gore which was a two-hour round trip.

Then he took her home again.

The couple courted for about two years before marrying.

They have six children and 12 grandchildren.

Their marriage advice was to "be careful what you say".

"Keep it under your hat. Least said is easiest mended," Sally said.

"You can think it but don't say it," Phil said.

"Once you've said something you can't take it back," she said.