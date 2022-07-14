Forget the Oscars, ignore the Grammys and never mind the BAFTAs because the greatest awards ever are back.

Presenting The Country's Golden Gumboot Awards 2022, with Emerson's Brewery!

Kiwi farmers are unsung heroes in this country and we're changing that with the return of our annual Golden Gumboots.

Five categories. Five winners and Emerson's prizes galore to be won:

1. Best Farm Dog (with Emerson's Bird Dog)

2. Best Ginger Mullet (with Emerson's Orange Roughy)

3. Dirtiest Farm Vehicle (with Emerson's Seek & Destroy)

4. Best Wetland, Pond or Dam (with Emerson's Super Quench)

5. Best Country Pub (with Emerson's Pilsner)

To enter, nominate a mate (or yourself) at The Country Facebook page.

Golden Gumboots 2022 winners will be announced daily on The Country with Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum (12-1 pm weekdays) on Newstalk ZB, GOLD SPORT, Hokonui and iHeartRadio – have a listen here.

The Golden Gumboots Awards 2022 with Emerson's Brewery, quenching the country no matter where they are.

Find out more about Emerson's here.