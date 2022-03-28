Photo / File

It was just another ordinary weeknight on the farm for Jack Cocks, when he suddenly got "a cracking headache".

"It was more pain than I'd ever had in my life. I knew I was in trouble," he told The Country's Rowena Duncum.

Cocks' "headache" turned out to be a life-threatening aneurysm.

The Lake Wakatipu sheep and beef farmer was rushed to Dunedin hospital by helicopter, where surgeons found an existing condition had led to the aneurysm.

"It was just basically poor plumbing that I was born with," he said.

That was back in 2013. Now, Cocks shares the story of his recovery with others, hoping it will help them face life's challenges.

Cocks spent "a fair bit of time" in hospital over six years, undergoing around 15 surgeries, mostly on his brain. He also had to learn to walk and talk again.

Jack Cocks and his family. Photo / Supplied

Luckily, he didn't have to face it alone.

"The main things that helped me was support from my family, my mates and all the amazing medical staff."

Cocks also figured out what he needed "to be well and happy and content".

"Exercise is really important. Celebrating little successes is important. Enjoying the little things in life is important. Being grateful for things.

"All those little things that make you feel good at the end of the day."

Cocks is the manager of Mt Nicholas station, a high-country merino sheep and cattle station, on the western shores of Lake Wakatipu.

He said keeping in touch with family, mates and other farmers was vital for his wellbeing.

"All those support networks you've got ... those are really important for me to be able to recover."

After his experience, Cocks was asked to talk to farmer groups about how he coped with adversity. While he was humbled and surprised by the positive reception from his talks, he started to question his credentials.

Listen below:

"I was talking to farmers about resilience but was I actually an expert on resilience?"

This led him to study how resilient farmers thrive in the face of adversity as part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

Cocks studied five farmers from around the South Island who were all going through different challenges.

He noticed there were three common strategies these farmers used to cope with adversity.

• Live with purpose - understand why you're doing what you're doing.

• Stay connected - keep in contact with family and friends.

• Keep well - work out what keeps you well, whether it's exercise, being grateful or appreciating the little things.

Cocks's story, along with 28 other rural Kiwis, is featured in a new book "Farmstrong Live, Well, Farm Well".

Farmstrong is a nationwide wellbeing programme for the rural community. Telling his story in the book was a chance for Cocks to "give back".

"Farmers listen to other farmers. The Farmstrong philosophy, where they have farmer stories out there mixed in with expert advice in relevant fields ... I think is really good.

This "farmers helping farmers" approach had been successful for Cocks so far.

"The feedback I've had has motivated me to help people in the way that I've been helped."