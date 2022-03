A Surfing for Farmers session at Waimarama beach in 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor

Surfing for Farmers is a household name in rural New Zealand but the inspiration for the initiative came from further afield, founder Stephen Thomson says.

In 2018, Gisborne rural real estate agent Thomson was watching a documentary on American soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The soldiers used surfing as therapy and Thomson wondered if it could also help Kiwi farmers.

Thomson's "crazy idea" turned out to be a winner and in 2018 the first Surfing for Farmers meet up took place, he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Once he had support from the "Gizzy board riders" and sponsorship from local companies, Thomson was ready and waiting with gear, coaches and a BBQ for afterwards, he said.

All he needed was for the farmers to arrive.

"I've told this story 100 times now but - day one - about 25 farmers turned up from all over Gisborne and the coast and we haven't looked back really."

Since then, the initiative has gone from strength to strength and is now held in 25 locations around New Zealand, from Sandy Bay and Waipu Cove in the far north, to Kaka Point and Colac Bay in the south.

Surfing for Farmers isn't just about catching a wave, it's about getting the farmers off the farm for a couple of hours each week to unwind and have fun with peers.

The initiative has also attracted "six big premium sponsors" - Rabobank, Bayleys Real Estate, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Jarden, Meridian Energy and Beef + Lamb NZ, Thomson said.

Rabobank was even helping out by giving away 23 woollen surfboards it had created with Barron Surfboards.

There was strong local sponsorship too, Thomson said.

"Over and above those guys we've got just over 200 locally owned and operated companies that are sponsoring us."

It wasn't just businesses offering support either.

"We had a preschool sponsor us … I was really intrigued so I rang the lady up and asked her – how come you sponsored Surfing for Farmers?

"And she said – when the dads are happy the kids are happy and it just has a huge flow-on effect and we're more than happy to sponsor this."

Find out more about Surfing for Farmers here.

Kate Ivey dedicated to helping rural women

Kate Ivey. Photo / Supplied

Living on a high country farming, running an online fitness business and raising three children is a challenge but Kate Ivey says it's worth it.

"I love my job. I love helping people, so I just find the time," she told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Ivey is the woman behind DediKate, a series of short and effective workouts that she and her team of seven trainers post online for members in New Zealand and Australia.

She described DediKate as "kind of like those workout DVDs" but a bit more accessible.

"You see us struggling, it's relatable, sometimes the kids come into the screen. We keep it professional but it's down to earth."

Ivey lives at the eastern end of Lake Pukaki in Mackenzie Country with her husband Mark and their three children.

She has a bachelor of physical education majoring in exercise prescription and management, and a bachelor of science majoring in psychology.

She originally launched Kate Ivey - Fitness, Health and Inspiration in 2016, with a focus on rural women, who often had trouble accessing gyms.

However, when the pandemic brought about a boom in online fitness, Ivey found her business fading into the background.

"It was really hard for people to see us amongst all the noise because our previous point of difference was our healthy lifestyle approach but everyone's doing that now."

Ivey reassessed her business and returned to her rural roots but left the door open for an urban audience.

"We have women in the cities as well who love this down to earth, country approach to everything."

DediKate also helped with members' wellbeing, as exercise and mental health went "hand in hand", Ivey said.

"It helps us instantly, we feel the rush of endorphins and then, longer-term, it increases our self-efficacy, our confidence and just our all-round mental and physical wellbeing.

"We can't have our physical wellbeing without our mental wellbeing and vice versa."

Taking members' focus off weight loss and onto how they felt, also led to a more consistent exercise routine, Ivey said.

"That's been amazing."

Find out more about DediKate here.

Jack Cocks shares his recovery story to help others

Jack Cocks and his family. Photo / Supplied

It was just another ordinary weeknight on the farm for Jack Cocks, when he suddenly got "a cracking headache".

"It was more pain than I'd ever had in my life. I knew I was in trouble," he told The Country's Rowena Duncum.

Cocks' "headache" turned out to be a life-threatening aneurysm.

The Lake Wakatipu sheep and beef farmer was rushed to Dunedin hospital by helicopter, where surgeons found an existing condition had led to the aneurysm.

"It was just basically poor plumbing that I was born with," he said.

That was back in 2013. Now, Cocks shares the story of his recovery with others, hoping it will help them face life's challenges.

Cocks spent "a fair bit of time" in hospital over six years, undergoing around 15 surgeries, mostly on his brain. He also had to learn to walk and talk again.

Luckily, he didn't have to face it alone.

"The main things that helped me was support from my family, my mates and all the amazing medical staff."

Cocks also figured out what he needed "to be well and happy and content".

"Exercise is really important. Celebrating little successes is important. Enjoying the little things in life is important. Being grateful for things.

"All those little things that make you feel good at the end of the day."

Cocks is the manager of Mt Nicholas station, a high-country merino sheep and cattle station, on the western shores of Lake Wakatipu.

He said keeping in touch with family, mates and other farmers was vital for his wellbeing.

"All those support networks you've got ... those are really important for me to be able to recover."

After his experience, Cocks was asked to talk to farmer groups about how he coped with adversity. While he was humbled and surprised by the positive reception from his talks, he started to question his credentials.

"I was talking to farmers about resilience but was I actually an expert on resilience?"

This led him to study how resilient farmers thrive in the face of adversity as part of the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

Cocks studied five farmers from around the South Island who were all going through different challenges.

He noticed there were three common strategies these farmers used to cope with adversity.

• Live with purpose - understand why you're doing what you're doing.

• Stay connected - keep in contact with family and friends.

• Keep well - work out what keeps you well, whether it's exercise, being grateful or appreciating the little things.

Cocks's story, along with 28 other rural Kiwis, is featured in a new book "Farmstrong Live, Well, Farm Well".

Farmstrong is a nationwide wellbeing programme for the rural community. Telling his story in the book was a chance for Cocks to "give back".

"Farmers listen to other farmers. The Farmstrong philosophy, where they have farmer stories out there mixed in with expert advice in relevant fields ... I think is really good.

This "farmers helping farmers" approach had been successful for Cocks so far.

"The feedback I've had has motivated me to help people in the way that I've been helped."