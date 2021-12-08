The Country's Countdown to Christmas 2021

Photo / Supplied

While most of New Zealand will be heading to the beach, bach or crib this Christmas, our rural community will be working hard out to keep the nation's food bowl full!

So, for the third year in a row, we wanted to bring rural New Zealand some extra cheer with The Country's Countdown to Christmas giveaways!

Look out for the giveaways on The Country's Facebook page this December, and you could be in to win some great prizes!

Details

Competition starts Thursday December 9, 2021 at 06:00 and ends Wednesday December 23, 2021 at 23:59.

Keep an eye on The Country's Facebook page, leave a comment on the prizes you're keen on, and you're in to win.

Winners announced on Facebook and during The Country radio show the day after the post.

The client will contact the winner to arrange prize redemption.

Who is taking part and what could I win?

RD Petroleum

The Country's Tessa Prentice and Jamie Mackay model RD Petroleum's Swandri's and fuel voucher.

RD Petroleum (RDP) markets and distributes bulk fuel, lubricant and petroleum products to the commercial, rural and residential sectors. RDP operates tankers 24/7, with a large modern fleet across the South Island.

Prize

Two RD Petroleum Swandri's and a $500 fuel voucher valued at $1000.

Find out more about RD Petroleum here.

Hansen



Hansen is 100 per cent Kiwi owned and operated, with all products made in Whangarei. Hansen has been supplying water solutions for over 60 years.

Prize

An Irripod four-pod Pack worth $1400.

• Flexible irrigation option

• Low operating pressure (40-50psi)

• Manufactured in New Zealand from high-quality strong materials

• Stock friendly

• Ready to assemble four pod kit with two sprinkler options, 50mx32mm LDPE poly pipe, tow rope, and tool accessories

Find out more about Hansen here.

Silver Fern Farms



Founded in 1948, Silver Fern Farms is New Zealand's leading processor, marketer and exporter of premium quality lamb, beef and venison.

Prize

The Silver Fern Farms Summer – a different premium cut of meat for every weekend of summer. 12 delicious cuts of our finest red meat, including scotch fillet, short ribs, lamb leg, French rack, venison tenderloin, and our honest burger patties. To help with meal preparation, there's also Silver Fern Farms apparel including a Rimu chopping board, knife set and apron. Valued at $1000.

Find out more about Silver Fern Farms here.

PTS Logistics



PTS move vehicles and machinery around New Zealand. PTS Logistics has an extensive and well-established network across the country – so wherever you need to get your vehicle, tractor or large machinery, they've got it covered. Plus, they're 100 per cent New Zealand owned and operated.

Prize

$1000 transport voucher and a PTS branded bag of goodies.

Find out more about PTS Logistics here.

Farm to Farm Tours



Around the country and around the globe; Farm to Farm Tours connects people with extraordinary experiences.

Prize

$1000 worth of travel - enough to cover "a magical two-night glamping escape in rural Banks Peninsula" or "a stunning overnight cruise for two on Doubtful Sound," or $1000 towards an Australian or New Zealand farm tour, or check out the magical Chatham Islands.

Find out more about Farm to Farm Tours here.

Paddock to Pantry



Paddock To Pantry specialises in gift baskets and beautiful Christmas gifts that can be delivered all over New Zealand.

Prize:

A premium gift basket full of festive treats, including mince pies, luxury fruit cake, a cracker filled with gourmet gummy bears and more. This gift basket from Paddock To Pantry is the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one... or to enjoy yourself if you're the lucky winner. Valued at $100.

Find out more about Paddock to Pantry here.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles



Win the ultimate summer merch pack from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Celebrate the upcoming launch of the new generation T7 Multivan, built on Kombi roots, from the T1 platform. Summer at the beach never looked so good.

Prize

A Volkswagen Summer prize pack valued at $1000 including 2 x T1 Camping Chairs, T1 Transporter Sun Umbrella, T1 Picnic Blanket, Heritage Beach Towel, Heritage Beach Bag, Heritage Drink Bottle and T1 Cool Pack.

Find out more about Volkswagen here.

Allflex



Allflex is a world leader in the development and supply of livestock identification, traceability, and monitoring products.

Prize

An Allflex prize pack including 5L Alliance drench, $150 Allflex Tag voucher, Fleximatic applicator, Coopers Drench gun and some cool merch, valued at $1000.

Find out more about Allflex here.

Agri-Tech Imports



Agri-Tech Imports is an importing company designed by Southland farmers, for farmers.

Prize

Four Comfy Cow rubber mats, a cap and a polo shirt, valued at $1000.

Heavy-duty interlocking rubber mats designed for use in feed pads, wintering barns, cowsheds, stables and deer sheds. Installing rubber mat flooring on your farm will provide a range of benefits to the animals, the environment, and for everyone working on your property.

Find out more about Agri-Tech Imports here.

Rabobank

Growing and strengthening communities is at the heart of Rabobank. That's why we say "Growing a better New Zealand together."

Prize

Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris.

Christmas is the time for giving, after all, so Rabobank is proud to support the Country's Countdown to Christmas promotion by making a $1000 to a lucky listener's charity of choice.

Find out more about Rabobank here.