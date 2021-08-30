The Country - Zanda McDonald edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dean Rabbidge and Thomas McDonald, to talk about why people should enter the Zanda McDonald Award, which closes tomorrow. Find out more here.

Phil Duncan:

Spring has sprung with a good farming weather week in store for the country.

Mike Petersen:

Is a Hawkes Bay farmer and former NZ Trade Envoy and Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ who talks about life on the farm in lockdown and about some of the real challenges facing the NZ export supply chain.

Barbara Kuriger:

We talk to National's new Agriculture spokesperson who replaced David Bennett in a surprise announcement from Judith Collins on Saturday morning.

Dean Rabbidge and Thomas MacDonald:

We talk to the 2016 and 2018 winners, respectively, of the Zanda McDonald Award and encourage other innovative young professionals in Australasian agriculture to do likewise.

Sam Owen:

Is a Waikato dairy farm manager who's written a column for The Country website on how to stay sane in Level 4 lockdown.

Listen below: