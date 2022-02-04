The Country - Zanda McDonald edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Zanda McDonald Award patron and founder Shane McManaway, who announced the New Zealand winner for 2022.

Shane McManaway:

The founder and patron of the Zanda McDonald Awards announces the 2022 winner from an outstanding field of four young leaders in New Zealand agriculture - Katie Vickers, Olivia Weatherburn, Adam Thompson and Rhys Roberts. And the winner is ... Rhys Roberts!

Dr Tim Mackle and Sam McIvor:

Dairy NZ and Beef + Lamb NZ are jointly bringing a roadshow to the regions to talk about alternative options when it comes to pricing our agricultural GHG emissions through the ETS. The respective chief executives of both organisations are asking farmers to step up and have their say, whether that's attending in person or taking advantage of some of the online options.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as we discuss farming, farm machinery, footy and politics.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders polls, the borders opening, the unemployment tax and a watered-down Waitangi Day.

