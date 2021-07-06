The Country - Woolly edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay met "Under the Door Enterprises", a group of students from Kavanagh College, who have invented the "Woolly Wedge" to help New Zealand's wool industry.

On with the show:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talked about teaching agribusiness and the importance of the primary sector in our secondary schools. Plus we reviewed the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final and she warned against extreme farmer protest.

Todd Clark:

Our US Correspondent talked us through Independence Day, how farming was faring under Joe Biden and how the Kentucky summer was going.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China correspondent is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai. On today's menu we had the rainy season, Covid and national venison BBQ day.

Kavanagh College Young Enterprise Programme:

Kavanagh College's "Under the door Enterprises" team joined us to discuss their "Woolly Wedge" idea to support the wool industry.

David Bennett:

National's Agriculture Spokesman made a brief appearance after a "non-leaking" caucus meeting.

Listen below: