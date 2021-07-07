The Country - Winter grazing edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to environmentalist Angus Robson, who was off to Southland to monitor winter grazing.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister defended her stance to not raise the age of eligibility for national super, defended her government's Covid response and defended her position on the "Ute Tax".

Angus Robson:

Is an environment and animal welfare advocate who's heading to Southland to monitor winter grazing practices again this year. We asked if he was off to pick a fight and if he'd acknowledge the vast improvements that had been made in the deep south.

Activist Geoff Reid's photo of winter grazing in Southland. Photo / Supplied

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior analyst commented on the GDT auction and reviewed the bank's latest Agribusiness monthly which provided a snapshot of the latest trends within New Zealand's key food and agribusiness sectors.

Fraser Whineray:

Fonterra's chief operating officer commented on last night's GDT auction result (-3.6 per cent, WMP down 3.0 per cent) but his message to dairy farmers was "don't panic".

