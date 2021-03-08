The Country - Winner edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay kicked off the show by announcing the winner of our Steelfort Cub Cadet ride on mower!

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act leader says the government's not doing a great job with its Covid-19 response - in comparison to Taiwan.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviews the bank's March Agribusiness Monthly report and announces a lift in its forecast milk price to $7-80/kgMS.

Mark De Latour:

Affco's national sales manager comments on some of the challenges facing the red meat industry - shipping schedules, labour shortages, dry conditions and the exchange rate. However, despite all these issues, he says that demand remains positive, especially from China for lamb, and the US for beef.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the Rural Games and the Norwood Rural Sports Awards previews a full-on three days coming up in Palmy North, starting this Friday.

Phil Duncan:

We ask our resident Monday weather expert, when is it going to rain?

Listen below: