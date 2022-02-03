The Country - Weather edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NIWA's Chris Brandolino to talk about the Big Dry and the Big Wet affecting New Zealand at the moment.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers rips into the Government's proposed unemployment insurance scheme and the flaws he sees in James Shaw's thinking around reducing our on-farm GHG emissions.

Emma Higgins:

The senior analyst is also the co-author of the Rabobank Agribusiness Outlook 2022 report, which is predicting a sixth consecutive year of general profitability for the country's ag sector. However, Higgins warns that while we're experiencing record returns, headwinds are gathering strength.

Graeme Williams:

This East Coast farmer is leading the charge against carbon foresters taking over some of our best pastoral farmland.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on China shutting the gate on Aussie meat, a minimum age for casual farm workers, John Farnham and Ash Barty.

Chris Brandolino:

It's feast or famine on the weather front... NIWA's weather guy talks about the Big wet and the Big Dry!

