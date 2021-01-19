The Country - Vegan edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, who reckons going vegan isn't going to save the planet.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about his goals, dreams and aspirations for 2021 (plus we debate some other stuff).

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics fires a shot at vegans, telling them to get on their bikes, and she defends the controversial use of palm kernel.

Alan Pollard:

The chief executive of Apples and Pears New Zealand comments on the carnage caused by Mother Nature over the past few weeks in Motueka and Central Otago.

Nathan Penny:

We ask Westpac's rural economist if interest rates are going lower? Plus we look at the exchange rate, tonight's GDT auction, sheep farming, horticulture and forestry.

Hunter McGregor:

Our Shanghai-based Chinese correspondent comments on the economy, Covid, cherries and venison.

Listen below: